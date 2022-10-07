INDIANA, Pa. – Indiana University of Pennsylvania has received $4.98 million from the Department of Defense for the first three years of a novel project to enhance Cybersecurity and STEM education in Pennsylvania (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics).
The project period of performance is expected to be six years with a total funding of about $11 million.
This grant is the largest single grant that has ever been awarded to IUP.
Dr. Waleed Farag, professor of computer science and director of IUP’s Institute for Cyber Security, authored the grant application and will lead the team working on the project; team members will include IUP faculty and graduate students as well as faculty and administrators from six Pennsylvania community college partners.
The project, “A Collaborative Pennsylvania-wide Community College Consortium for Enhancing STEM and Cybersecurity Education,” will establish a dynamic, collaborative consortium of community colleges, with IUP as the lead organization. The goal of the project is to increase completion rates of certificate programs that strengthen the STEM and cybersecurity workforce and increase the rates of students transitioning from community colleges to STEM degrees at four-year institutions.
“Dr. Farag has a well-deserved reputation as a leader in cybersecurity education, and he has worked tirelessly to build an extraordinary program at IUP, focusing on student success and academic excellence in all that he does,” IUP President Dr. Michael Driscoll said. “This innovative initiative can also help to address the critical need for more cybersecurity experts in the workforce in Pennsylvania and throughout the country.”
“IUP’s expertise in cybersecurity and STEM education, commitment to research, and our already established relationships with community colleges throughout the state, positions IUP perfectly to lead this important initiative,” Dr. Driscoll said. “This project truly complements IUP’s ongoing work of eliminating barriers for students who want to transition to IUP from community colleges,” he said.
A particular focus of the program is supporting student-veterans and students from underserved and underrepresented groups in the STEM and cybersecurity fields to complete educational programs at both the community college and baccalaureate degree levels.
“This initiative and its goals are well aligned with the goals of IUP’s Strategic Plan, which includes a commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion and to providing the resources and services that our students need and deserve to achieve their educational goals,” Dr. Driscoll said.
The Collaborative grant funding will be used to develop a set of innovative initiatives and activities focusing on student recruitment, retention, and completion of STEM and cybersecurity programs. The project also includes engaging with the local secondary schools and industries related to cyber defense and cybersecurity.
Community colleges who are partner organizations in the project are Bucks County Community College, Butler County Community College, Montgomery County Community College, Northampton Community College, Pennsylvania Highlands Community College, and Westmoreland County Community College. IUP has partnership agreements with all of these colleges and has dual admission agreements with Penn Highlands and with Westmoreland.
“We strongly believe that improving cybersecurity and STEM programs at the community college level will positively contribute to the alleviation of the national talent gap in this important field,” Dr. Farag said.
This project has three major objectives: increase certificate completion rates; increase transfer rates to four-year institutions; and increase student interest in employment in the science, technology, and manufacturing workforce, including Department of Defense and related companies.