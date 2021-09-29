INDIANA, Pa. — Indiana University of Pennsylvania is ranked, for the 28th consecutive year, as one of the “Best National Universities” in the nation by “U.S. News & World Report.”
IUP is also one of only four universities in Pennsylvania ranked as a “Top Public” university and is one of only 18 universities selected for the National Universities listing.
IUP is included in the “Top Performers in Social Mobility” ranking, one of only 18 universities in Pennsylvania selected for this recognition.
Social mobility measures how well schools graduated students who receive federal Pell grants, those typically coming from households whose family incomes are less than $50,000.
In the ranking, editors praised IUP for its academic rigor, and highlighted the Eberly College of Business, the College of Education and Communications, the Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice, the Cook Honors College and the Career and Professional Development Center.
Editors also recognized the opportunities for students to become involved in the more than 250 campus clubs, Greek life, and intramural sports teams at IUP.
Information for the rankings comes from independent, national data sources, along with peer reviews and student surveys. A total of 1,466 bachelor’s degree granting institutions were assessed on 17 measures of academic quality for the rankings.