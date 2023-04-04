INDIANA — The accolades continue for Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s online master’s program in nursing.
IUP’s program was just named to The Princeton Review’s 2023 Top Online Nursing Programs; this recognition follows the program’s recognition by U.S. News & World Report for its 2022 “Best Online Program.”
Princeton Review editors selected programs for the listing on the basis of flexibility, affordability, access to innovative technologies and global opportunities.
IUP’s online Master of Science degree in nursing offers two tracks: nursing administration and nursing education, and students also have the option of completing a dual track degree. The program includes online coursework along with hands-on practicum experiences. IUP also offers a PhD in nursing, a DNP to PhD, and a Nursing, Simulation, and Technology Certificate of Recognition.
“The Master of Science Degree program at IUP is student centered and we pride ourselves in helping students achieve their goals in all our nursing programs here at IUP,” said Dr. Pamela O’Harra, master’s in nursing program coordinator and associate professor of Nursing and Allied Health. “All students receive individual guidance, encouragement, and assistance by all our faculty in the Nursing department in order for our students to be successful in their academic journey.”