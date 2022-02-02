NDIANA — Three online graduate programs at Indiana University of Pennsylvania have been selected as a “2022 Best Online Program” by U.S. News & World Report.
IUP’s master’s in nursing, the master’s in mathematics education, and the master’s in criminal justice were selected for the competitive rankings. The online criminal justice program is ranked in the top 32 programs in the nation.
The publication’s “Best Online Programs” are the only U.S. rankings that evaluate specific online programs rather than lumping all of a college’s online offerings into a single ranking, magazine editors said.
More than 1,200 programs were considered for inclusion in the rankings, which used five factors to evaluate programs:
- Faculty credentials and training (instructors with strong academic credentials)
- Services and technology (programs that incorporate diverse online learning technologies to allow for optimal flexibility for students)
- Engagement (courses that promote active participation between students and faculty responsiveness to student needs)
- Student excellence (accepting students with proven aptitudes, ambitions and accomplishments)
- Expert opinion (a survey of high-ranking academic officials in the discipline evaluating a program’s reputation).
“These evaluation tools are rigorous ones and are very important quantitative measures for students as they make choices about graduate education,” Dean of the IUP School of Graduate Studies and Research Dr. Hilliary Creely said. “Selection for this prestigious ranking based on these important factors says a great deal about the quality of our programs. We are very proud to have three of our outstanding on-line programs selected for the “best online” listing.”