INDIANA — Indiana University of Pennsylvania has received $203,130 from the National Center of Academic Excellence in Cybersecurity (NCAE-C) Program that is managed by the National Security Agency to support a qualified student seeking a doctoral degree (PhD) in cybersecurity.
Brad Messner of New Stanton, a current doctoral student at IUP in the Business PhD program, has been selected by the project team as the successful applicant for the pilot program.
The project team is Dr. Waleed Farag, director of IUP’s Institute for Cybersecurity, who authored the grant proposal; his co-authors are professor of management Dr. Prashanth Bharadwaj and professor of economics Dr. David Yerger from the Eberly College of Business.
The team selected Messner for this pilot program following a competitive application process. Messner earned his MBA with a concentration in information systems from IUP in 2015. As the successful applicant, Messner will receive full cost of tuition and fees, funding for books, a stipend for living expenses for two years of study, and funds to attend one cyber-related conference and complete a cyber-related certificate.
The initiative, spanning September 2022 through September 2024, is designed to address the national shortage of qualified cybersecurity instructors at National Centers of Academic Excellence in Cybersecurity colleges and universities, “to bridge the gap of qualified cybersecurity instructors at NCAE-C institutions,” Dr. Farag said.
IUP is one of the first institutions in the nation to receive the Center for Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense (CAE-CD) designation by the National Security Agency, and has held this designation since 2002, one of only 16 universities in Pennsylvania to hold this designation.
IUP also offers a Ph.D. program in business, one of the only universities in Pennsylvania to offer this part-time program, designed for working professionals. Around 60 students are currently studying in this program.
“This initiative fits perfectly with IUP’s commitment to our doctoral mission, to research, and to strong teaching and mentoring,” Dean of the School of Graduate Studies and Research Dr. Hilliary Creely said. “Dr. Farag has a well-deserved reputation as a cybersecurity educator and researcher, and Drs. Bharadwaj and Yerger add great expertise in business teaching and research. It’s a very exciting opportunity for students interested in this field and is an important step in helping to address the critical shortage in the cybersecurity workforce,” she said. “Our congratulations go to the project team, and to Mr. Messner for being selected for this initiative,” she said.
Over the last five years, Farag has secured more than $2 million through a Department of Defense program that has provided 37 full scholarships to students in IUP’s cybersecurity bachelor’s degree program. Part of the scholarship opportunity is a guaranteed position with the Department of Defense after graduation.
This fall, IUP has 11 students in the undergraduate scholarship program, the largest number to date; in fact, IUP students make up more than 7 percent of the number of new students nationally chosen for the program.
“We have had great success in our DoD funded scholarship program for our undergraduate cybersecurity majors, and we anticipate that same success for this pilot program for doctoral students,” he said. “We are confident that the combination of our quality curriculum, dedicated faculty, and support from the Institute for Cybersecurity, along with unique opportunities in cybersecurity and business that we offer to our students, will provide the education and support system needed for IUP students to become highly-skilled cybersecurity professionals.”
The project includes four implementation phases: promotion of the scholarship, candidate assessment and recommendation (which has been completed), student mentoring and monitoring, and program assessment.
The program requires the student to complete culminating coursework in the information specialization with Dr. Farag in addition to completing coursework with both Drs. Bharadwaj and Yerger.
“I am truly honored to have been selected as just one out of five participants in this initial program: Messner said. “The NSA recognizes the need for talented and passionate university faculty to both teach future cybersecurity professionals as well as research upcoming trends, and I am proud to represent both IUP as well as western Pennsylvania nationally and globally with this award.”