INDIANA — Abigail Hancox, of Albion, a political science major with a pre-law concentration and minor in homeland security in the Cook Honors College at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, has been confirmed to serve as a member of the Pennsylvania State System Board of Governors.
The 20-member board of governors is responsible for planning and coordinating development and operation of Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education, which includes IUP and the 13 other state universities in Pennsylvania.
The board establishes broad educational, fiscal, and personnel policies, and oversees the efficient management of the State System. Among other tasks, the Board appoints the chancellor and university presidents, approves new academic programs, sets tuition, and coordinates and approves the annual State System operating budget.
The board consists of members appointed by the governor and confirmed by the state Senate to four-year terms, three students selected from among the universities’ student government association presidents, who serve until graduation, four legislators chosen by the state House and Senate majority and minority leaders, the governor or a designee and the state secretary of education or a designee.
“Abby certainly hit the ground running in the fall of 2021 when she started her college career at IUP. She quickly became an active member of and leader in the Student Government Association and won the election for president of SGA in her second semester at IUP,” IUP President Dr. Michael Driscoll said. “She has already been a strong advocate for student wellness and success and a remarkable partner in advancing IUP, and I am certain she will be an incredible asset to the Board of Governors. We are very proud for Abby to represent IUP in this important position.”
The board meets at least four times a year. Hancox will attend her first meeting of the Board as a confirmed member at its meetings on July 20-21.
“I’m incredibly grateful to have this opportunity to represent the voice of all students across the Pennsylvania State System for the Board of Governors,” Hancox said. “I really look forward to contributing to the student perspective on the Board and to advocate for the advancement of all State System schools. I’m very honored to represent IUP, but I also recognize the importance of representing the student voice across the system,” she said.
Hancox took office as president of IUP’s Student Government Association in May and will serve in this role through May 2023.
IUP’s Student Government Association provides students and organizations of IUP with a representative voice that promotes and enriches the welfare of the students. In addition to serving as the voice of students on campus, SGA is an intermediary between the students and faculty and recognizes and advocates for the 300 plus organizations on campus.
Hancox, daughter of Melissa Gibson and Mike Hancox, is a 2021 graduate of Northwestern High School. She is a dean’s list student and a member of the IUP Student Legislative Advocacy Team. In April, she was an invited presenter for the National Collegiate Honors Council Association conference.