INDIANA, Pa. — Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Department of Anthropology has been selected by the Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine Inc. through the Department of Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) to continue its field study in Germany at the site of a crash of a World War II airplane. This is the third year that IUP has been involved in the DPAA mission.
The mission of the DPAA is to provide the fullest possible accounting for missing personnel from past conflicts of the United States.
The project is directed by IUP Department of Anthropology faculty Dr. Andrea Palmiotto and Dr. William Chadwick. The six-week field study includes three IUP students joining 12 students from other universities across the U.S., an IUP alumni consulting on ground-penetrating radar, a forensic anthropology consultant from the University of West Florida, and a Secondary German teacher from the Chambersburg School District in Pennsylvania who is providing translation services.
The additional students are from Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania, Franklin and Marshall College, University of Tennessee Knoxville, Princeton University, Boston University, North Carolina State University, Oregon State University, University of Oregon, University of Wisconsin Madison, and Colorado Mesa University.
In summer 2021, Palmiotto, Chadwick and students conducted a field school near Gifhorn, Germany, at the site of a World War II B-24 plane crash. In 2022, the IUP group excavated a World War II B-17 plane crash near Frankfurt, Germany. This year, the IUP group will be returning to the same site near Frankfurt to continue and expand on their work from the previous year.
“We are honored to be invited to lead this third field school in support of the DPAA mission,” Palmiotto said. “We are very happy to offer students this international applied archaeology experience while contributing to the recovery of U.S. service members.”
Prior to joining the IUP faculty, Palmiotto was a research fellow and then a forensic anthropologist for the DPAA, working at agency laboratories in Nebraska and Hawaii. She worked on cases related to WWII, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War, and led archaeological recovery efforts in Vietnam and Laos. In 2022, she attained the highest professional certification through the American Board of Forensic Anthropology and is one of two American Board of Forensic Anthropology Diplomates currently working in Pennsylvania.
“When I came to IUP, I knew I wanted to maintain that relationship [with DPAA] and I was sure that IUP would be a great fit for a partnership because of the expertise and experience our faculty have,” she said.
Dr. Chadwick also brings extensive experience in applied archaeology. He is a Registered Professional Archeologist and Licensed Geologist who has broad experience in both geoarchaeology and archaeology. Prior to joining the IUP faculty, he worked within the cultural resource management industry as a consultant for over 20 years.
While the students will not be analyzing any materials that they find – that will be done by the DPAA – the field school provides an opportunity for the students to make and properly document the discoveries.