INDIANA — Students from Clearfield County have been recognized as Provost Scholars at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Provost Scholar status is achieved when students complete a minimum of 45 semester hours at IUP and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

A complete listing of Provost Scholars is available at www.iup.edu.

Clearfield

  • Alayna G. Ryan, Amos Road, B.S. in Management/General
  • Nicholas Alexander Spingola, Elizabeth Street, B.S. in Natural Science/Pre-optometry

Curwensville

  • Sarah E. McGarry, Center Street, B.A. in Criminology

DuBois

  • Alaina M. Heberling, Rokosky Road, B.S. in Nursing

Mahaffey:

  • Sean A. Bennett, Fawn Drive, B.A. in Honors Program in Psychology

Morrisdale

  • Julia Anne Herring, Spring Road, B.S. in Nursing
  • Alaina Nicole Speigle, Spring Road, B.S. in Nursing

Olanta

  • Miranda Paige Beish, Little Clearfield Creek Road, B.S. in Communications Media/Media Production

Osceola Mills

Cassidy Rhea Hughes, Drane Highway, B.S. in Chemistry/Pre-pharmacy

Recommended for you

Trending Food Videos