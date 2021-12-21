INDIANA — Students from Elk County have been recognized as Provost Scholars at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Provost Scholar status is achieved when students complete a minimum of 45 semester hours at IUP and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Provost Scholar recognition is given only once during a student’s time of study at IUP.

Kersey

  • Madison Jansen, Country Lane, B.S. in Nursing
  • Alayna Rachelle Pesce, Scotland Street, B.S.Ed. in English Education, BSED

Ridgway

  • Evan Gregory Johnson, Smith Street, B.S. in Computer Science/Languages and Systems
  • Brianne Marie Ruffner, German Settlement Road, B.S. in Nursing

St. Marys

  • Alex Fedus, Las Glorias Road, B.S. in Computer Science/Software Engineering
  • Carley F. Gray, Braun Road, B.S. in Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology
  • Adam Joseph Piccolo, Las Glorias Road, B.S. in Finance

Weedville

Mackenzie Elaine Guido, Apple Street, B.S. in Public Health/Behavioral and Mental Health

