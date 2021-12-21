INDIANA — Students from Elk County have been recognized as Provost Scholars at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Provost Scholar status is achieved when students complete a minimum of 45 semester hours at IUP and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Provost Scholar recognition is given only once during a student’s time of study at IUP.
Kersey
- Madison Jansen, Country Lane, B.S. in Nursing
- Alayna Rachelle Pesce, Scotland Street, B.S.Ed. in English Education, BSED
Ridgway
- Evan Gregory Johnson, Smith Street, B.S. in Computer Science/Languages and Systems
- Brianne Marie Ruffner, German Settlement Road, B.S. in Nursing
St. Marys
- Alex Fedus, Las Glorias Road, B.S. in Computer Science/Software Engineering
- Carley F. Gray, Braun Road, B.S. in Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology
- Adam Joseph Piccolo, Las Glorias Road, B.S. in Finance
Weedville
Mackenzie Elaine Guido, Apple Street, B.S. in Public Health/Behavioral and Mental Health