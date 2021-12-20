INDIANA — Students from Jefferson County have been recognized as Provost Scholars at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Provost Scholar status is achieved when students complete a minimum of 45 semester hours at IUP and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Provost Scholar recognition is given only once during a student’s time of study at IUP.
A complete listing of Provost Scholars is available at www.iup.edu.
Brookville
- Brooke A. Johnson, Route 36, B.S.Ed. in Music Education
- Sophie Christina Sharp, Pine Street, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education
Punxsutawney
- Paige Marie Beatty, Sprankle Mills Road, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education
- Elia Shawn Gaston, Cambria Street, B.A. in Sociology/Genera
- Shawna Marie Grantz, Scotland Avenue, B.S. in Medical Imaging/Diagnostic Sonography
- Matthew James Greenblatt, Dinsmore Avenue, B.S. in Safety, Health and Environmental Applied Science
- Mya Love Phillips, South Main Street, B.A. in Criminology
- Megan G. Ray, Aspen Road, B.S. in Nursing
- Sydney Jayde Sikora, Pine Street, B.A. in Psychology
- Madison Olivia Vogan, Marvin Street, B.A. in Sociology/General
- Megan Y. Yoder, South Walnut Street, B.A. in Criminology
Reynoldsville
- Jackson McCarthy Sturrock, Beech Street, B.S.Ed. in Social Studies/History
Summerville
- Addison Jacob Singleton, Yount Road, B.S. in Finance
SykesvillePamela M. Kerr, Cleveland Street, Vocational Ext. Certification