INDIANA — Students from Jefferson County have been recognized as Provost Scholars at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Provost Scholar status is achieved when students complete a minimum of 45 semester hours at IUP and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Provost Scholar recognition is given only once during a student’s time of study at IUP.

A complete listing of Provost Scholars is available at www.iup.edu.

Brookville

  • Brooke A. Johnson, Route 36, B.S.Ed. in Music Education
  • Sophie Christina Sharp, Pine Street, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education

Punxsutawney

  • Paige Marie Beatty, Sprankle Mills Road, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education
  • Elia Shawn Gaston, Cambria Street, B.A. in Sociology/Genera
  • Shawna Marie Grantz, Scotland Avenue, B.S. in Medical Imaging/Diagnostic Sonography
  • Matthew James Greenblatt, Dinsmore Avenue, B.S. in Safety, Health and Environmental Applied Science
  • Mya Love Phillips, South Main Street, B.A. in Criminology
  • Megan G. Ray, Aspen Road, B.S. in Nursing
  • Sydney Jayde Sikora, Pine Street, B.A. in Psychology
  • Madison Olivia Vogan, Marvin Street, B.A. in Sociology/General
  • Megan Y. Yoder, South Walnut Street, B.A. in Criminology

Reynoldsville

  • Jackson McCarthy Sturrock, Beech Street, B.S.Ed. in Social Studies/History

Summerville

  • Addison Jacob Singleton, Yount Road, B.S. in Finance

SykesvillePamela M. Kerr, Cleveland Street, Vocational Ext. Certification

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos