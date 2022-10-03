INDIANA, Pa. –The following students from Clearfield and Jefferson counties have been named to the summer 2022 dean’s list at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Students achieve dean’s list status when they are full-time (12 or more credits) with a grade point average of 3.25 or higher.
The full list of dean’s list students is available at www.iup.edu.
Clearfield County
- DuBois: Kalley Elizabeth Hendricks
- Mahaffey: Sheyla Paez-Campo
- Osceola Mills: Kaitlynn Miller
- Ramey: Jon Thomas Kolesar
- Smokerun: Justin Ray Magnetti
Jefferson County
- Punxsutawney: Angie Davis and Olivia Paige Fleming
- Reynoldsville: Christyn C. Beichner