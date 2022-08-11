INDIANA, Pa. — Indiana University of Pennsylvania will welcome the majority of new students to campus for the fall semester on Aug. 13 and 14 with a week-long schedule of events, including a new one-stop check-in process.
Welcome Week events are a mixture of academic meetings, informational programming, and opportunities for students to become acquainted with one another and with the campus and community.
Continuing students living in residence halls will move in Aug. 20 and 21. The first day of classes for the fall 2022 semester is Aug. 22.
The traditional opening of the academic year program is Aug. 19 at 9 a.m. in the IUP Performing Arts Center’s Fisher Auditorium. It will feature remarks from IUP President Dr. Michael Driscoll; Assistant Director of the Office of Financial Aid and State College and University Professional Association IUP Chapter President Erin Fritz; Associate Professor of Employment and Labor Relations and Association of Pennsylvania State Colleges and University Faculty (APSCUF) IUP Chapter President Dr. Dennis D. Frketich; President of IUP’s Student Government Association and student member, Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education Board of Governors Abigail Hancox; IUP Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Lara Luetkehans; and Professor of Employment and Labor Relations and Chairman of University Senate Dr. David Piper.
The Aug. 19 program will be livestreamed on the IUP YouTube channel.
Some 40 students in the Crimson Scholars Circle program, now in its second year, arrived on campus on Aug. 6 for an early immersion week. This program is designed to influence retention and persistence of Black and Brown IUP students; programming for the Crimson Scholars Circle program will continue throughout the academic year. Crimson Scholars will transition into Welcome Week events with all other new students.
IUP will return to fully face-to-face instruction and in-person events and activities for fall 2022. In most circumstances, meetings and gatherings will transition to in-person formats, and employees will return to working at their university locations.
IUP will continue to follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control regarding masks/face coverings based on county transmission rates; currently, masks are not required in IUP facilities; the exception is that masks will continue to be required in the IUP Health Service. IUP supports the CDC recommendation to wear a mask if an individual has COVID-19 symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19.
However, while wearing a mask is not required in most cases, it remains the expectation that any visitors to individual offices or to residence hall suites and rooms must follow the preference of the people in those offices or living areas regarding use of masks. IUP also supports and respects an individual’s personal choice to wear a mask or face covering. Anyone who prefers to use a mask is encouraged to do so. Free masks are available at most building entrances.
Free COVID-19 testing for students and free vaccinations continue to be available at IUP Health Services by appointment. Patient care for students at IUP Health Service resumes Aug. 22.
The one-stop check in process, new this year, has all new students, both who will be in on-campus housing and who are commuter students, starting the move-in process at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex at individually scheduled times between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Aug. 13 and 14. Approximately 700 new students are expected on Aug. 13 and 600 new students are expected on Aug. 14.
The goal of the initiative is to provide in-person resources for students and families in one location, making it easier for students to complete any administrative needs before physically moving into their rooms.
“The one-stop check in is designed to be student-focused, getting students (and families) in contact with the offices to help them right from the start,” Valerie Baroni, director of Housing and Dining, said.
“As they arrive, each student will receive an individualized “itinerary” at the welcome table, listing any tables the student needs to stop at prior to checking in to housing. If students have completed all of the new student steps prior to move-in, they can check in to their housing, or stop by tables they would like to get additional information from,” she said. “In addition to streamlining the process by having offices in person to help new students, it provides an opportunity for students and families to ask questions and meet members of campus offices,” she said.