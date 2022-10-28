INDIANA — Indiana University of Pennsylvania will receive $2.9 million for the IUP Academy of Culinary Arts long-range building plan as part of the 2022-2023 State System of Higher Education capital allocations budget for the university.
The capital fund allocation budget was approved by the State System of Higher Education Board of Governors at its Oct. 20 meeting.
In addition, the Board of Governors reviewed proposed allocations for future years, which include two additional projected allocations for the Academy project. The 2023-2024 budget shows a projected $16 million allocation for construction and the 2024-2025 budget shows a projected $2 million for furnishings and equipment. These budgets will be considered for approval by the Board in future years.
The $2.9 million will be used for design of the project; specifically, the new academic facilities to be sited downtown next to the Fairman Centre. Design for this Department of General Services project, estimated at $22 million, is expected to begin immediately.
The funding adds to the $2 million received in 2021 from the System Capital Spending Plan for demolition of properties gifted to IUP and that are adjacent to the Academy of Culinary Arts Fairman Centre in downtown Punxsutawney. Demolition is tentatively set for the 2023-2024 academic year.
With this capital budget allocation, total funding received to date for the project totals $10.01 million, with $18 million projected in the State System Capital Spending Plan over the next three years.
“Approval of this funding continues the positive momentum and confidence in the Academy of Culinary Arts project,” IUP President Dr. Michael Driscoll said. “We appreciate the approval of this funding and the continued support for IUP from the Board of Governors.
“Board of Governors Vice Chairman and IUP Council of Trustees Chairman Sam Smith has been a champion for this project, and we continue to thank him for his outstanding leadership for the long-range Academy of Culinary Arts plan, as well as so many other university initiatives that directly benefit our students.”
The academy’s long-range plan is focused on providing state-of-the art facilities and providing new opportunities for increased enrollment by locating all the educational facilities for the Academy to new or renovated buildings in downtown Punxsutawney adjacent to the Academy’s Fairman Centre along West Mahoning Street.
The long-range plan, approved in March by the IUP Council of Trustees, also includes a new, 45,000-square foot education and multipurpose commercial site anchored in downtown Punxsutawney, with the facility to serve as the main educational, retail, and experiential hub for students and the surrounding community. The new facility, as proposed in the master plan, would offer between 32,836 and 36,644 square feet of instructional space for academy students.
Funding for the overall project will come from state and federal funding, the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education Capital Spending Plan, and private donations. Total cost for the project is estimated to be over $22 million.
With this most recent System Capital Budget allocation, total funding received to date for the project totals $10.01 million. Breakdown of funding for the project is as follows:
- Government funds of $4.75 million
- $2.25 million from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) program (the most recent $1 million funding was announced April 25)
- $4.9 million in funds from the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education Capital Spending plan ($2 million in demolition funds received in 2021, and the just allocated $2.9 million in design funds)
- $500,000 from the Fiscal Year 2022 Appropriations Bill, secured by Congressman Glenn “G.T.” Thompson (R-15), announced April 15.