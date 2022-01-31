INDIANA – Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Applied Archaeology master’s program has been ranked in the top three Registered Professional Archaeologist-producing schools in 2021.
This recognition means that IUP’s program, hosted by IUP’s Department of Anthropology, is third in the world for producing students who became Registered Professional Archaeologists in 2021.
The Register of Professional Archaeologists’ mission is to establish and adhere to standards and ethics that represent and adapt to the dynamic field of archaeology and to provide a resource for entities that rely on professional archaeology services. RPA holds a professional archaeologist to a set of high ethical standards that sets them apart from others involved with or interested in archaeology.
“This ranking recognizes our student-centered approach and focus, and how well our faculty inspire excellence,” Ben Ford, chairperson of IUP’s Department of Anthropology said.
IUP’s master’s program in Applied Archaeology includes classroom instruction and field experience. IUP offers field schools throughout the United States and abroad.