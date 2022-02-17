INDIANA — Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s online master’s in criminology has been ranked as the best research university in the nation and as the top program in Pennsylvania by Intelligent.com in its 2022 Best Online Programs in Criminology listing.
More than 400 programs were compared by editors for the ranking, designed to recognize “top-quality programs that are offered online to ensure flexibility and accessibility for working professionals and those who cannot attend on-campus classes,” editors said.
Programs were evaluated on the basis of cost, course offerings, outcomes, flexibility, faculty, and reputation, with special focus on review of program strength, student readiness, return on investment, cost, and student engagement. IUP’s program achieved a near perfect score of 98 out of 100.
“It is great to have our program recognized with such a strong ranking,” Dr. Daniel Lee, chairman of IUP’s Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice. “It is humbling to see us placed alongside other strong programs, but this ranking is evidence of how hard our faculty work to bring a strong curriculum to our students.
“Our program emphasizes the integration of theory and research to produce sound evidence-based practices, and our students are well-prepared to establish their careers and make a difference in the world.”