DuBOIS — Jalen Kosko, a member of the Class of 2022 at DuBois Central Catholic High School, will attend Penn State DuBois. His field of study will be business administration.
He resides in DuBois and is a parishioner of St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church, DuBois. At Central he was the president of the National Honor Society and an honor student. He was also a Camp Confidence volunteer.
Kosko was an AML All-Star, Frank Varischetti All-Star, Lezzer Lumber All-Star, and received the National Football Foundation Scholar Athlete Award. He played basketball from grades 4-12 and football in grades 11, and 12. He also signed to play college basketball with Penn State DuBois.
He graduated from Central with college credits in college composition through the school’s College Within High School Program with Butler County Community College.
He received the Blue and White Scholarship.
Kosko is the son of Dan Kosko and Donna Kosko.