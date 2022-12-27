BROOKVILLE — The next board meeting of the Jefferson County Housing Authority (JCHA) will be held Thursday, Jan. 19 at 9:30 a.m. at the Jefferson Street hi rise social hall located at 209 N. Jefferson St., Punxsutawney.
The board meeting is always open to the public. Anyone who wishes can also join the meeting via zoom and should contact Deb Shook, executive director, at 814-938-7140, extension 117 or at DebShookED@jeffcoha.com to request a Zoom link.
At the January meeting, the board will review proposed changes to JCHA’s ACOP (Admissions and Continued Occupancy Plan) as well as lease changes. There will be a public meeting held on Jan.19 at 9 a.m. in the Jefferson Street hi rise social hall to give the public an opportunity to make comments on the proposed ACOP and lease. A copy of the proposed documents can be obtained by contacting Deb Shook or via email.
A regularly scheduled board meeting was held on Nov. 10 at 2:30 p.m. at the Jefferson Street hi rise social hall.
Minutes from the last meeting held on Sept. 16 were reviewed as well as financial reports for September and October 2022 for the public housing and Housing Choice Voucher programs, as prepared by Jack Blosky of Blosky & Associates, fee accountant for JCHA. After a period of discussion, the board members unanimously approved those minutes and reports as presented. Jack Blosky also reviewed the audit prepared by Polcari and Associates. There were no findings.
Written reports relating to housing programs, maintenance and service coordination were presented and discussed.
The Executive Director report was presented by Deb Shook and topics discussed included:
- JCHA received notice it continues to retain HUD high performer status
- JCHA was awarded the Emergency Safety and Security grant for the sum of $247,805. The grant will be used for hard wired combination smoke and CO2 detectors, tsunami security camera system, replacement doors, vinyl security doors and LED wall packs (exterior lighting). These upgrades will be made at the three family sites located in Reynoldsville.
- Currently working with Municipal Benefit Services relating to a possible savings on health care costs for fiscal year beginning April 1, 2023.
- The Housing Choice Voucher program has been awarded four additional vouchers, effective Oct. 1, 2022.
- A REAC (Real estate assessment Center) physical inspection was held at Amp 1 (Punxsutawney hi rise and Beyer Avenue) on Nov. 1, and JCHA scored a 96.
- JCHA was awarded the Bellamy award at the PAHRA (PA Housing & Redevelopment Authority Association) in October 2022 at the annual conference held this year in Skytop for recognition for outstanding achievement relating to the Michael Courtney Memorial loft.
Under new business, a resolution was presented by Rich Gordon, Chairman, to adopt the amended by laws as presented and as prepared by Solicitor Matt Taladay. A motion was made, discussed and by laws were approved as presented.
No residents were in attendance to give comments and being no further business the meeting was adjourned.