BROOKVILLE — The next board meeting of the Jefferson County Housing Authority (JCHA) will be held Thursday, March 16 at 9:30 a.m. at the Jefferson Street hi rise social hall located at 209 N Jefferson St., Punxsutawney PA.
The board meeting is always open to the public. Anyone who wishes can also join the meeting via zoom by contacting Deb Shook, executive director, at 814-938-7140, ext. 117 or at DebShookED@jeffcoha.com to request a zoom link.
At the upcoming meeting, the board will review newly released HUD required statutory changes to JCHA’s ACOP (Admissions and Continued Occupancy Plan). The board will also be approving an operating budget which will be effective April 1, along with the award of bids for replacement entry doors and windows from the capital funds grants.
A regularly scheduled board meeting was held on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 9:30 a.m. at the Jefferson Street hi rise social hall. During that meeting, financial reports for the public housing and Housing Choice program were reviewed and approved. Program and Operations reports were also reviewed and discussed. Under new business, a resolution was presented by Rich Gordon, Chairman, to adopt a Revised ACOP, Public housing lease and Procurement Policy.