April McClain, property manager for Jefferson County Housing Authority (JCHA), recently completed 32 hours of online training thru Nan McKay and received her property manager certification after passing an exam at the end of the training.
The training was intensive, including such topics as HUD’s requirements for fair housing, basic public housing program information, factors of eligibility, tenant selection and wait list management, rent calculation, the occupancy cycle, resident relations strategies, managing a budget, as well as other topics. The exam consisted of 120 questions with a minimum score of 70% needed to obtain the certification.
McClain is the JCHA property manager for sites located in Reynoldsville and Sykesville. She joined the JCHA team in August 2020, as a management aide. She was promoted to assistant property manager and then recently promoted to property manager. She graduated from DuBois Area Catholic School and after high school, she worked for seven years at Christ the King Manor as a home care aide. She also has seven years’ experience working in direct care with mentally disabled individuals. Prior to joining JCHA, she was employed as a domestic violence advocate. Her passion has always been to help people and make a difference in their lives.
When she’s not at work, she likes to spend her free time with her 10-year-old daughter and together they enjoy the outdoors including fishing and tent camping on occasion.
Deb Shook, executive director, said, “We’re very happy to have April as part of our team. She’s been a great addition to JCHA.”
McClain said, “I am grateful every day for having the opportunity to work with such an amazing team, and helping our tenants live the best life they can with JCHA.”