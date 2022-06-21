Gionna Yale, assistant section 8 coordinator for Jefferson County Housing Authority (JCHA), recently completed online training through Nan McKay, which is recognized as a leader for affordable housing training, for Housing Choice Voucher Specialist and Housing Choice Voucher inspections.
The HCV specialist certification consisted of five days of training, covering such topics as eligibility, waiting list, voucher issuance, leasing process, portability, calculating income, gross rent and more. The inspection training consisted of three days and its emphasis was on what constitutes a decent, safe, and sanitary unit, covering such areas as inspecting requirements for rental units, including electricity, windows, walls, bathrooms, lead based paint regulations to name just a few. Each course was followed by an exam, and Yale passed both exams with excellence.
She joined the JCHA family in 2017 as a management aide for the Public Housing Program. In 2020, she received her property manager certification and happily accepted the position of Section 8 coordinator in July 2021. She graduated from DuBois Area High School in 2009. After high school, she worked as a certified nurse aid and was a stay-at-home mom for the first four years of her son’s life.
When she is not at work, she enjoys spending her free time with her 10-year-old son. They are often found in the kitchen cooking and baking new recipes, fishing, swimming, and enjoying time with their close friends and family.
Gionna said, “I appreciate everything that I have learned and gained since joining the JCHA family. I was on the Section 8 program myself when I first became a mom years ago, so it is easy to relate to my participants’ and applicants’ lives. I always try and remind them that it is okay to ask for help and accept the help when needed, we have all struggled at one time or another. All that matters, is we grow and continue to learn every day.”
Deb Shook, executive director said, “Gionna is truly an asset to our JCHA team. She loves to help individuals, and after being trained in public housing for several years, Section 8 is a great next step for her”.