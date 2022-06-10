BROOKVILLE — Jefferson County History Center is joining in several 2022 Brookville Laurel Festival events June 11-17.
This is the fourth year JCHC will be participating in Art in the Park with an activity for children and promoting their new KidSpace Gallery at the History Center. This annual event is the kick-off for the festival on Saturday, June 11 from noon-5 p.m. They will be on Main Street across from the Town Square.
On Family Fun Night, Tuesday, June 14, they will present the Bowdish Model R.R. and Animated Miniatures Show from 5-8 p.m. at the JCHC and also another children’s activity in front of the History Center, the popular “Dino Dig.”
On Friday, June 17, there will be the Sidewalk Sale. They will have items from their gift shop, including toys, jewelry, stuffed critters and children’s books. They will also be hosting a book signing by two local authors, board member Eric Armstrong and Ken Raybuck.
Armstrong will be signing his newest book, Brookville Stories, and the recent set of Charles Chase books, This is Hard and the Life & Confessions of Charles Chase.
Raybuck will be signing his three recent books, You Meet Everyone Twice, Sword, and Youngstown, Undercover, his newest book.
Visit them on their facebook.com/jchconline, Instagram.com/jchconline or visit their website, jchconline.org. The center phone number is 814-849-0077.