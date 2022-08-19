BROOKVILLE — The 4th Annual Family Bicycle Poker Run, sponsored by the Jefferson County History Center (JCHC), is a leisurely “Rails to Trails” seven-mile ride from Brookville to Summerville along Redbank Creek set for Sunday, Sept. 18.
JCHC to host 4th annual Rails to Trails Family Bicycle Poker Run
