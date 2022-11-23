REYNOLDSVILLE — Melissa Lovingood of the Brockway Center for Arts and Technology visited art classes at Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) on Nov. 7 and Nov. 8.
Jeff Tech Art Instructor Angela Dragich said Lovingood did a demonstration on using the jeweler’s saw to cut out shapes from copper, and then showed students how to clean metal and add enamel. Some students made holiday ornaments, keychains, or pendants. They finished them with enamel or chose a heat-treated finish using the torch.
Students were able to see first hand something the metals program has to offer at their studio for after school programming for high school students.
BCAT provides transportation five days a week for Jeff Tech students interested in the metals and ceramics studios.