BROOKVILLE — Eighteen Jefferson County 4-H members representing four clubs tested their equestrian skills at the annual District VIII Horse Show at the Centre Hall Grange Fairgrounds Equine Park.
The judges were Sheila Karlin and Erika Kurtz.
First place winners received a personalized prize and all placings up to sixth received a rosette.
State qualifiers are listed below and participated in the PA 4-H State Horse Show Oct. 27-30 at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.
General and Beginner Classes
- Equestrians with Disabilities Grooming & Showmanship – Stephanie Cindric
- English Grooming & Showmanship, 12-14 – Rylee Lindenpitz, Emma Wilson
- Western Grooming & Showmanship, 8-11 – Gracelynn Kimmerle
- Western Grooming & Showmanship, 12-14 – Aliza McGarvey
- Beginner English Equitation – Taylor Logsdon
- Beginner English Pleasure – Samantha Villella
- Walk Trot Equitation, Independent – Stephanie Cindric
- Beginner Western Horsemanship – Gracelynn Kimmerle
- Beginner Western Pleasure – Gracelynn Kimmerle
Driving/Trail Classes
- Obstacle Trail, Independent – Stephanie Cindric
- Open Trail Pony – Emma Wilson
- Mini Horse Jumping, 14-18 – Stephanie Cindric
- Mini Horse Driving, 8-13 – Adessa Myers
- Pleasure Pony Driving – Emma Wilson, Calista Reitz
- Pleasure Horse Driving – Marie McManigle
Western Classes
- Western Horsemanship, 12-14 – Aliza McGarvey
- Western Pleasure Horses, 8-13 – Aliza McGarvey
English Classes
- Low Working Hunter Ponies – Emma Wilson
- Low Equitation Over Fences – Emma Wilson
- Hunter Hack Ponies – Emma Wilson
- Hunter Hack Horses –Grace Hannah
- Hunter Under Saddle Ponies (13.2 hands and under) – Emma Wilson
- Classic Hunter Under Saddle Horses, 14-18 – Grace Hannah
Gymkhana Classes
- Pole Bending Horses, 8-13 –Madeline Hale, Kolton Hannold
- Pole Bending Horses, 14-18 – Kaylee Nissel
- Barrel Race Ponies, 8-13 –Calista Reitz
- Barrel Race Horses, 8-13 – Ivy Nissel
- Barrel Race Horses, 14-18 – Kaylee Nissel
- Raised Box Keyhole Ponies, 8-13 –Calista Reitz
- Raised Box Keyhole Horses, 8-13 – Kolton Hannold, Ivy Nissel
- Cutback Race Horses, 8-13 – Ivy Nissel, Kolton Hannold
- Cutback Race Horses, 14-18 – Kaylee Nissel
Other exhibitors from Jefferson County included Kendall Neill, Sydney Hepler and Isabella Pangallo. Many thanks to the leaders of the Gateway, Livestock Unlimited, Barnyard Buddies and Renegade Riders 4-H Clubs for helping coach and encourage our 4-H equestrians.