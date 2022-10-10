BROOKVILLE — Kat Lyons, operations director of the Jefferson County History Center, announces the center’s October events.
Friday-Saturday Oct. 14-15, Oct. 21-22, Oct. 28-29
Escape Room –starting at 6:30 p.m. JCHS Brady-Craig Building, 232 Jefferson St., Brookville.
After a two-year hiatus, the JCHC Escape Room Event is back. This event will be at the historic Brady-Craig House, the oldest house in Brookville still standing (circa 1840) and holds the record for creakiness and creepiness. Dare to experience the one-hour puzzle-filled “Hidden Treasure” Escape Room, based on a true story:
An old miser from days gone by has recently passed on and his valuable “Treasure” is yours if you can find it and make your escape out of the room within an hour. Years of ill-gotten gains from deceived victims have lined the pockets of this notorious figure from Brookville’s past.
This year’s brand new brain-rattling Escape Room opens mid-October on Fridays and Saturdays with hourly sessions. Start times are 6:30 p.m., 7:45 p.m., 9 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. Other days and times available upon request with reservations necessary. This event is suitable for groups of two to six people, ages 14-adult. Under 14 must be accompanied by a parent.
Admission is $20 for adults and $10 for students. Advance registration is required by contacting the Jefferson County History Center at 814-849-0077. Also please check the website, jchconline.org for any updates.