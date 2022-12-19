BROOKVILLE — When caring hearts come together for the greater good, amazing things happen, just like in the case of the Military Share program.
The distribution is for any military member or household with at least one member that has served in the military.
Deb Shook, executive director of Jefferson County Housing Authority (JCHA) said, “And at JCHA, we have many caring hearts that came together as a team to volunteer for both Military Share distributions held this year, and I’m incredibly proud of our JCHA team. JCHA team member, service coordinator Tonya Przybrowski, also a member of the Jefferson County Shelter Task Force, has been a huge help in getting this project off the ground — kudos to her for her hard work to help our local veterans.”
The Dec. 1 distribution at the Jefferson County fairgrounds served 140 veterans with food boxes which included eggs, milk, apples, cabbage, potatoes, onions, carrots, bread, donuts, cheese, canned goods, and shelf stable products. Some of the comments made to JCHA volunteers from veterans receiving food boxes included “none of the food went to waste” “everything was used in the box” and “all the items are exceptional”. Many expressed their gratitude to JCHA staff for their willingness to volunteer in the cold to help make the distribution possible.
The biggest player in making the Military Share food distribution possible is Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania.
Gerry Weiss, director of Network Relations, has been instrumental in making the process very organized and possible. Having many variables to factor in, naturally they reached out to the Jefferson County Veterans Affairs Director, Dave Reitz, who has been a great asset in making the distribution a reality. With the help of The Jefferson County Fair board and their generosity for the use of the fair grounds for distributions, the Military Share of Jefferson County is a reality.
Tonya Przybrowski, JCHA service coordinator, commented, “Most of all, without the great men and women who are and have previously served our great country none of this would be possible! And for that we thank each and every service member for their service and thank them for their patience while waiting in line for us to serve them.”
Military Share, a Produce Express Program of the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania, is designed to provide fresh, nutritious foods for families with at least one member who has served in the armed forces.
Military Share is funded exclusively by donations. While requests to include specific items in a distribution may impact the cost, you can sponsor a military family for just $15. To learn how you or your organization can sponsor a Military Share distribution in your community, please contact Manager of Programs Gerry Weiss by email at gweiss@nwpafoodbank.org or by phone at 814-459-3663 ext. 120.