BROCKWAY — The Jefferson County Library System will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, October 26, at 10 a.m. at the Mengle Memorial Library, 324 Main St., Brockway, PA 15824 to address the Children's Internet Protection Act (CIPA) and adopt this Internet safety policy.
Other federal policies will be reviewed for adoption to meet federal and state funding guidelines.
This public meeting will cover the Jefferson County Library System and the Mengle Memorial Library's responsibility to hold a public hearing to meet federal and state guidelines.
Please contact Darlene Marshall at 814-265-8245 with any questions.