INDIANA — Students from Jefferson County have been named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Students achieve dean’s list status when they are full-time (12 or more credits) with a grade point average of 3.25 or higher.

Big Run

  • Monique Mari Feliciano Labrador, East Main Street, B.A. in Criminology

Brockway

  • Grace Bradlea Stewart, North Street, B.S. in Interior Design
  • Jesse James Verner, Rattlesnake Road, B.S.Ed. in Social Studies/History

Brookville

  • Mikayla Rae Aikins, Pine Street, B.S. in Disability Services
  • David M. Cable, Waterford Pike, B.S. in Speech-Language Pathology
  • Vincent B. Doan, Oak Street, B.A. in Computer Science
  • Brooke Nicole Kessler, Bowley Road, B.S. in Nursing
  • Emily Renee McAninch, Bottom Road, B.S. in Speech-Language Pathology
  • Ronald Timothy Miller, Rhodes Lane, B.S. in Finance
  • Tyler Jarod Myers, Richardsville Road, B.S. in Finance
  • Bryce Rafferty, Belgiumtown Road, Exploratory-Health and Human Services
  • Logan Daniel Reddinger, McManigle Road, B.A. in Computer Science
  • Kierstin Riley, Shoffstall Road, B.S. in Natural Science/Pre-dentistry
  • Abigeal Grace Rooney, Bottom Road, B.A. in Psychology
  • Divinity-Grace Schulze, West Main Street, B.S. in Fashion Studies
  • Sophie Christina Sharp, Pine Street, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education

Coolspring

  • Faith Himes, McKinstrey Drive, B.A. in Psychology
  • Nevaeh Parente, Coolspring Road, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood Education

Falls Creek

  • McKenna R. Britton, Britton Drive, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education

Punxsutawney

  • Paige Marie Beatty, Sprankle Mills Road, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education
  • MacKenzie Brudnock, Martha Street, B.S.Ed. in Art Education
  • Ayden Bryce Cherico-Keth, West Mahoning Street, Exploratory
  • Dade Tyler Davenport, Harmony Road, B.A. in Art/Art Studio
  • Angie Davis, North Main Street, B.A. in Criminology
  • Evan M. Dinger, Route 36, B.A. in Computer Science
  • Ivy Marie Fisher, North Main Street, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood Education
  • Evan Tod Fleming, Altman Avenue, B.S. in Accounting
  • Olivia Paige Fleming, Altman Avenue, B.A. in Criminology
  • Emma Grace Galando, Lois Lane, B.S. in Nursing
  • Kassidy Taylor Graham, Graffius Avenue, B.A. in Psychology
  • Matthew James Greenblatt, Dinsmore Avenue, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences
  • Allison Marie Hahs, Hampton Road, B.S. in Communications Media/Media Production
  • Seth Hetrick, Sandra Drive, B.S. in Computer Science/Cyber Security
  • Xan Marie Hetrick, Sandra Drive, B.A. in Psychology
  • Giselle D. Hickox, Route 36, B.S. in Environmental Engineering
  • Kevin Jon Ingros, Pine Street, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences
  • Kendal S. Johnston, Route 36, B.S. in Nursing
  • Jonathan Martin Kapusta, Woodland Avenue, B.S. in Biology/Pre-medical
  • Gabriel Edward Kengersky, Cloe Lake Road, B.S. in Finance
  • Gabriel M. Kitchen, Pennsylvania Avenue, B.S. in Kinesiology, Health, and Sport Science/Exercise Science
  • Carter Kuntz, Lellock Road, B.S. in Communications Media/Media Production
  • Jackson Cole Lellock-Painter, Route 36, B.A. in Political Science
  • Cassidy Elizabeth Love, Calvary Lane, B.A. in Psychology
  • Taegan D. Ludwig, Sutton Street, A.A. in General Studies
  • Izabella N. Martino, State Street, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood Education
  • Jadyn Michaela McMahan, Pine Street, B.S. in Nursing
  • Mya Love Phillips, South Main Street, B.A. in Criminology
  • Tristan T. Pratt, North Main Street, B.S. in Management/Entrepreneurship and Small Business
  • Riley Ann Presloid, Presloid Lane, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood Education
  • Megan G. Ray, Aspen Road, B.A. in General Studies
  • Troy Rudolph, Jenks Avenue, Exploratory
  • Juliana Shaffer, Clark Smith Road, B.S.Ed. in Art Education
  • Sophie Marie Torretti, Cambria Street, B.S. in Human Dev and Family Science
  • Skylar Rose Voss, Mill Road, B.S. in Human Dev and Family Science
  • Murphy Della White, Woodland Avenue, B.S. in Nutrition/Dietetics
  • Copeland Maize Whitfield, Blair Street, B.S. in Biology
  • Megan Y. Yoder, South Walnut Street, B.A. in Criminology

Reynoldsville

  • Brianne May Quairiere, South 10th Street, B.S. in Speech-Language Pathology
  • Chanda Collene Scott, Shale Pit Road, B.A. in Criminology
  • Chloe I. Stoner, Fire Tower Road, B.S. in Finance
  • Allison Jade Vasilauskas, Jackson Street, Exploratory-Health and Human Services

Sigel

  • Patrick James Deal, Fisher Road, B.S. in Nutrition/Dietetics
  • Danica Bree Stroup, Fisher Road, B.A. in Criminology

Summerville

  • Chloe B. Buzard, Brosius Road, B.S. in Communications Media/Media Production
  • Hannah Eden Culp, Curtinbottom Road, B.A. in Psychology
  • Regan Husted, Curtinbottom Road, B.S. in Nursing
  • Linkin Radaker, Thomas Street, B.S. in Medical Imaging/Nuclear Medicine Technology
  • Addison Jacob Singleton, Yount Road, B.S. in Finance

