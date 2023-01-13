INDIANA — Students from Jefferson County have been named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Students achieve dean’s list status when they are full-time (12 or more credits) with a grade point average of 3.25 or higher.
Big Run
- Monique Mari Feliciano Labrador, East Main Street, B.A. in Criminology
Brockway
- Grace Bradlea Stewart, North Street, B.S. in Interior Design
- Jesse James Verner, Rattlesnake Road, B.S.Ed. in Social Studies/History
Brookville
- Mikayla Rae Aikins, Pine Street, B.S. in Disability Services
- David M. Cable, Waterford Pike, B.S. in Speech-Language Pathology
- Vincent B. Doan, Oak Street, B.A. in Computer Science
- Brooke Nicole Kessler, Bowley Road, B.S. in Nursing
- Emily Renee McAninch, Bottom Road, B.S. in Speech-Language Pathology
- Ronald Timothy Miller, Rhodes Lane, B.S. in Finance
- Tyler Jarod Myers, Richardsville Road, B.S. in Finance
- Bryce Rafferty, Belgiumtown Road, Exploratory-Health and Human Services
- Logan Daniel Reddinger, McManigle Road, B.A. in Computer Science
- Kierstin Riley, Shoffstall Road, B.S. in Natural Science/Pre-dentistry
- Abigeal Grace Rooney, Bottom Road, B.A. in Psychology
- Divinity-Grace Schulze, West Main Street, B.S. in Fashion Studies
- Sophie Christina Sharp, Pine Street, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education
Coolspring
- Faith Himes, McKinstrey Drive, B.A. in Psychology
- Nevaeh Parente, Coolspring Road, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood Education
Falls Creek
- McKenna R. Britton, Britton Drive, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education
Punxsutawney
- Paige Marie Beatty, Sprankle Mills Road, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education
- MacKenzie Brudnock, Martha Street, B.S.Ed. in Art Education
- Ayden Bryce Cherico-Keth, West Mahoning Street, Exploratory
- Dade Tyler Davenport, Harmony Road, B.A. in Art/Art Studio
- Angie Davis, North Main Street, B.A. in Criminology
- Evan M. Dinger, Route 36, B.A. in Computer Science
- Ivy Marie Fisher, North Main Street, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood Education
- Evan Tod Fleming, Altman Avenue, B.S. in Accounting
- Olivia Paige Fleming, Altman Avenue, B.A. in Criminology
- Emma Grace Galando, Lois Lane, B.S. in Nursing
- Kassidy Taylor Graham, Graffius Avenue, B.A. in Psychology
- Matthew James Greenblatt, Dinsmore Avenue, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences
- Allison Marie Hahs, Hampton Road, B.S. in Communications Media/Media Production
- Seth Hetrick, Sandra Drive, B.S. in Computer Science/Cyber Security
- Xan Marie Hetrick, Sandra Drive, B.A. in Psychology
- Giselle D. Hickox, Route 36, B.S. in Environmental Engineering
- Kevin Jon Ingros, Pine Street, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences
- Kendal S. Johnston, Route 36, B.S. in Nursing
- Jonathan Martin Kapusta, Woodland Avenue, B.S. in Biology/Pre-medical
- Gabriel Edward Kengersky, Cloe Lake Road, B.S. in Finance
- Gabriel M. Kitchen, Pennsylvania Avenue, B.S. in Kinesiology, Health, and Sport Science/Exercise Science
- Carter Kuntz, Lellock Road, B.S. in Communications Media/Media Production
- Jackson Cole Lellock-Painter, Route 36, B.A. in Political Science
- Cassidy Elizabeth Love, Calvary Lane, B.A. in Psychology
- Taegan D. Ludwig, Sutton Street, A.A. in General Studies
- Izabella N. Martino, State Street, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood Education
- Jadyn Michaela McMahan, Pine Street, B.S. in Nursing
- Mya Love Phillips, South Main Street, B.A. in Criminology
- Tristan T. Pratt, North Main Street, B.S. in Management/Entrepreneurship and Small Business
- Riley Ann Presloid, Presloid Lane, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood Education
- Megan G. Ray, Aspen Road, B.A. in General Studies
- Troy Rudolph, Jenks Avenue, Exploratory
- Juliana Shaffer, Clark Smith Road, B.S.Ed. in Art Education
- Sophie Marie Torretti, Cambria Street, B.S. in Human Dev and Family Science
- Skylar Rose Voss, Mill Road, B.S. in Human Dev and Family Science
- Murphy Della White, Woodland Avenue, B.S. in Nutrition/Dietetics
- Copeland Maize Whitfield, Blair Street, B.S. in Biology
- Megan Y. Yoder, South Walnut Street, B.A. in Criminology
Reynoldsville
- Brianne May Quairiere, South 10th Street, B.S. in Speech-Language Pathology
- Chanda Collene Scott, Shale Pit Road, B.A. in Criminology
- Chloe I. Stoner, Fire Tower Road, B.S. in Finance
- Allison Jade Vasilauskas, Jackson Street, Exploratory-Health and Human Services
Sigel
- Patrick James Deal, Fisher Road, B.S. in Nutrition/Dietetics
- Danica Bree Stroup, Fisher Road, B.A. in Criminology
Summerville
- Chloe B. Buzard, Brosius Road, B.S. in Communications Media/Media Production
- Hannah Eden Culp, Curtinbottom Road, B.A. in Psychology
- Regan Husted, Curtinbottom Road, B.S. in Nursing
- Linkin Radaker, Thomas Street, B.S. in Medical Imaging/Nuclear Medicine Technology
- Addison Jacob Singleton, Yount Road, B.S. in Finance