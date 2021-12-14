BROCKWAY — Jefferson County Democrats will meet for pizza and a cash bar on Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. at the Sons of Italy, located at 1049 7th Ave. in Brockway.
More Lifestyle
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
'Shop with a Cop' brings cheer to Elk County officers, children in its first year
-
DuBois grad, now LA actress, to conduct workshop at Reitz Theater
-
Legends Powersports breaks ground for new service facility
-
DuBois man facing felony charge for allegedly not completing job
-
Legends Powersports makes donation to Brockway Athletic Department
-
DuBois man facing drug charges
-
DuBois magistrate roundup
-
Brown takes over young DuBois wrestling squad
-
Hershey-bound: It's Bulldogs vs. Bishop Guilfoyle for state title
-
First part-time practical nursing program starting at Jeff Tech in 2022
Trending Recipes
Find a local business
Featured Jobs
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.