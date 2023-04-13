Jefferson-Clarion Head Start, Inc. invites local communities to join in celebrating “The Week of the Young Child” April 17-21.
The purpose of this week is to inform the public about early childhood programs and to recognize that all young children need and deserve high-quality early learning experiences that prepare them for success in school and life. Additionally, it is a time to draw attention to the needs of young children and their families and plan how to better care for all young children.
Head Start, Early Head Start and Pre-K Counts are now accepting applications for enrollment for the 2023-2024 school year. As a way to inform the public about the program and for anyone interested in seeing a classroom or talking to staff, each classroom/site will be celebrating by holding Open Houses during the week of April 17-22. Refreshments and activities will be available.
Jefferson-Clarion Head Start, Inc. operates pre-school and family development programs that serve children birth –5 years of age, as well as pregnant women. Jefferson-Clarion Head Start will serve over 700 children in Jefferson and Clarion Counties this year through Head Start, Pre-K Counts, Early Head Start and Parents As Teachers (PAT) programs.
Head Start and Pre-K Counts provide a high quality pre-kindergarten experience to children to prepare them for entrance into the public schools. Each classroom is staffed with qualified teachers and use an educational curriculum aligned with Pennsylvania Early Learning Standards. Children are regularly assessed to monitor their educational development. We recognize parents as the primary educator of their child and the most important influence in their lives. Parent involvement is encouraged at all levels.
Early Head Start provides home-based services to families with children birth to age 3 and pregnant women. Parent Educators conduct weekly home visits with families that focus on child development, parent-child bonding, health and nutrition and practicing positive parenting skills. Parent Educators use the Partners for a Healthy Baby Curriculum to assist in guiding their activities with families. Infant/Toddler playtimes are provided twice per month for families.
The Parents as Teachers (PAT) program provides home visits to families living in Clarion County and has been funded through the Family Support grants awarded by OCDEL (Office of Child Development and Early Learning.) There are no income guidelines for this program, so any family in Clarion County is eligible to receive this program. However, families with the highest needs receive priority for enrollment. The program provides home visits and Group Connections to encourage families to network and let their children socialize with other children their age.
We encourage everyone to take the time to visit a pre-school classroom and learn more about early childhood programs and services. For more information, please call Jefferson-Clarion Head Start, Inc. at 814-849-3660 or toll free at 800-628-6150.