BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Historical Society operates the Jefferson County History Center (JCHC) on Main Street in Brookville, a magnet for tourists and a source of pride for county residents.
As the county’s designated historical society, it is their responsibility to hold and preserve the history of the county for present and future generations, according to a press release. JCHC owns and operates the current two archive buildings, the Brady-Craig House and the Margaret Johnson Archives on Jefferson Street, the contents of which belong to the people of the community and county for research and to be exhibited. However, existing archives are not visitor-friendly access-wise and have no space for a visitor research room.
The Brookville Borough recently offered the 1950s era “Blews Hall” located at 314 N. Pickering St., via a nominal cost, perpetual lease to JCHS. “Blews Hall” is next to the small church and was used as a dormitory and dining hall for church activities and receptions. After renovations of this two-story building, they will be able to consolidate the current archives buildings (2503 sq. ft.) containing more than 60,000 items into this new climate controlled, secure building of 6100 sq. ft.
This month, JCHS is kicking off its capital campaign to help fund this “New Archives, Collections & Community Resource Center.” This is a phenomenal opportunity as this building will accommodate all archives, collections and county courthouse records into one all-inclusive facility, the press release said.
They are currently seeking donations from area businesses via a direct mailing to help with necessary repairs and renovations which are projected at a minimum $186,000. When completed, they will have adequate spaces for offices, a “Community Resource Center” for research, archive (documents/photos, etc.) and larger items (collections) spaces, and a courthouse records room. It will also have a preservation/conservation space where they can process donated items.
Family businesses are an integral part of our county history, from pop-and-mom shops to industrial. They hold records and artifacts of both past and present businesses. One Brookville business recently created a 100th anniversary book focused on their history and accomplishments by researching archives and collections. Businesses could also use their resources for marketing purposes.
Individuals and families interested in contributing to this campaign are invited to donate at the History Center or mail a donation specifying “Capital Campaign.” You don’t have to be a JCHS member to donate. Donations by individuals can be made online at jchconline.org, by mail, in person or by credit card over the phone.
Businesses and individuals making significant financial donations will be permanently recognized by JCHC. For more information, please contact us at 814-849-0077. They are located at 172-176 Main St., Brookville. Mailing address is P.O. Box 51, Brookville, PA 15825.