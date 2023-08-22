BROOKVILLE — Raffle tickets are now available for the Jefferson County History Center’s 17th annual Antique Firearms and Indians Artifacts Show, taking place Saturday, Sept. 2.
The prize is one of the popular, sought-after Robert Griffing prints, “On the Trail to Fort Pitt.” This print is signed and numbered #631/950.
The following is a summary of the history behind this artistic work:
The year is 1762. A group of Mingo Indians on the way to trade their furs at Fort Pitt pause on the heights overlooking the Forks of the Ohio. The British fort that replaced Fort Duquesne is one of the strongest posts in North America, with its total defensive works covering nearly eighteen acres. Fort Pitt will soon become a focal point during Pontiac’s Uprising, brought on by restrictive British trade policies and the real or perceived arrogance of many British officials. Along with Fort Detroit, it will be one of only two posts west of Niagara that does not fall to the Native Americans.
Tickets are $5, or five for $20, and can be purchased at jchconline.org, or at the JCHC Gift Shop at 172-176 Main St., Brookville.
The drawing will be held Saturday, Sept. 2 at 3 p.m at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.
Call 814-849-0077 or go to jchconline.org for more information.