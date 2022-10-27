BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County History Center will host a "Hidden Treasure" escape room Friday and Saturday evenings October through November by appointment.
Advance reservations are required by calling 814-849-0077.
The location is the JCHS building at 232 Jefferson St. in Brookville.
Times are 6:30 p.m., 7:45 p.m. and 10:15 p.m., and other days/times upon request.
Admission is $20 for adults and $10 for students.
Spooky Tales event
"Spooky Tales" about creepy legends in the community and town will also be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Attendees should meet at the JCHC at 172-176 Main St. The cost is $10 per person. For tickets, call 814-849-0077.