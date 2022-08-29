Volunteer

Volunteer Wayne Kocher has been busy building bookshelves for the Jefferson County History Center’s new archives facility. Volunteers interested in helping with the renovation can contact the JCHC at 814-849-0077.

 Submitted

BROOKVILLE — Jefferson County History Center is now in the middle of renovations and repairs to its new Archives, Collections and Community Resource Center on North Pickering Street.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos