PUNXSUTAWNEY — The May board meeting for Jefferson County Housing Authority (JCHA) was held on May 13 in the Jefferson Street hi-rise social hall, located at 209 N. Jefferson St. in Punxsutawney.
Minutes from the last meeting held on March 9 were reviewed, as well as financial reports for March and April for the public housing and housing choice voucher programs, as prepared by Jack Blosky of Blosky & Associates, fee accountant for JCHA. After a period of discussion, the board members unanimously approved those minutes and reports as presented. There was general discussion of investment of JCHA funds, and it was agreed no change will be made for the time being relating to those funds.
Written reports from Kurt Kister, contracting officer and Nicole Brown, director of Housing were reviewed. JCHA is still in the process of purchasing backup generators for all community rooms, in order that those community rooms could be used as emergency shelters for tenants if a need arises. The Service Coordinator report was reviewed and a “Thank you” note from Tonya Przybrowski, ROSS service coordinator was read, thanking the board for their support of the ROSS program.
The Executive Director report was presented by Deb Shook and topics discussed included:
- REAC (HUD physical inspection) was scheduled for AMP2 (Reynoldsville & Sykesville) for June 2.
- Nelrod conference review
- All staff received personal training safety from “Mike the Gun Man” on March 10.
- Angela Burns started at receptionist/management aide on April 14, 2022.
- Most staff members have completed Fair Housing training
- Some staff attended poverty simulation training and fair housing training on April 22, presented by Clarion County Housing Authority.
- New gazebo is in place at Punxsutawney hi-rise.