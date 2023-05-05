PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Jefferson County Housing Authority hosted its regular board meeting at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 16, in Punxsutawney. During that meeting, financial reports for the public housing and Housing Choice program were reviewed and approved. Program and operations reports were also reviewed and discussed.
Executive Director report by Deb Shook:
- Staff trainings and an update on the Step-up Program participants
- Health care coverage effective April 1, 2023, will be through MBS (Municipal Benefit Services) and carrier’s will be UPMC or Highmark- employees choice.
- JCHA is working with a consultant to review all policies and update as needed.
- Through the efforts of JCHA Service Coordinator, Tonya Przybrowski, all JCHA apartments have received new energy efficiency fridges- or will be receiving them shortly, provided by CLEAResult, at no cost to JCHA.
- JCHA has received notification of its 2023 Capital Fund grant in the sum of $746,386.
- There was no old business and no resident comments.
New business entailed:
- The approval of the operating budget effective April 1, 2023
- Approval of revisions to the ACOP (Admissions and Continued Occupancy Policy)
- Award of bid for new entry doors at sites 61-4, 61-7 and 61-15 to Fred Wise and Son, in the amount of $148,782.
- Award of bid for replacement windows at Beyer Avenue apartments, 61-2 in the amount of $146,400 to LMJ Contractor.
- Public housing flat rents were approved and effective April 1, 2023.
- Revisions to the medical opt out policy were approved.
In addition, a special meeting was scheduled and held on March 14, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. via telephone for the purpose of awarding the bid for work to be completed at Skyview Terrace, including new roofs, windows, doors, siding, facia, soffit, concrete work, concrete walks, new porches, and new steps. At that special meeting, the bid was awarded to Pierce & Pierce Construction in the amount of $818,500.