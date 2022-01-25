PUNXSUTAWNEY — Christmas was a little brighter this year for residents of the Jefferson County Housing Authority Hi-rise building, thanks to a special visitor from One Life Church.
One life Church, located at 500 Pine St. in Punxsutawney, is a nondenominational church led by Pastor Guy Smith was very gracious to remember Jefferson County Housing Authority residents located at the Hi-Rise building on Jefferson Street this Christmas. The church put together 81 bags containing several items for each resident. Each bag contained socks, flashlight, magnifying glass, hand sanitizer, a notepad, a pen and a shoehorn.
Residents were pleasantly surprised to receive gift bags from under the tree from Santa’s helper. Many exclaimed with joy for new socks to keep them warm this chilly winter.
“One Life Church was incredibly happy to be able to help our community out and is very pleased to be part of such a wonder community,” said Tony Diblassio of OLC.