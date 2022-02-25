UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio — The following John Carroll University students have been named to the Fall 2021 College of Arts and Sciences Dean’s List:
- Meghan Graeca of DuBois
- Nicholas Graeca of DuBois
