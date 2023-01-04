BRADFORD – Before graduating from the University of Pittsburgh of Bradford last month, Aaron Suranofsky, a writing major from Johnsonburg, took advantage of opportunities to practice a wide variety of writing disciplines.
While at Pitt-Bradford, he was published in the university’s award-winning literary magazine, Baily’s Beads, as well as serving on the magazine’s staff, and spent a semester writing student profiles for the university’s office of communications and marketing.
In his last year of college, he decided to change his major so that he could pursue his passion for poetry — a decision that led him to be accepted to a prestigious national workshop last summer.
Suranofsky, who is from Johnsonburg, was an education major before he realized that much as he liked teaching, “public education was not the right environment for me.” His writing minor drew him to poetry’s freedom of expression and flexibility of language, sound and structure. Discovering that he was happiest and most in his element when writing and discussing literature, he became a writing major.
After winning the 2022 Robert C. Laing Creative Arts Award in writing last spring, he applied to attend the Orion Environmental Writers’ Workshop at the Omega Institute in June in Rhinebeck, N.Y.. After competing successfully for a spot in the workshop, Suranofsky embarked on the longest solo drive of his life — itself an adventure — to spend a week as one of the event’s youngest participants, working alongside graduate students and professors to improve his craft and reimagine ways to think about nature.
For a week, Suranofsky devoted intensive time in the early afternoon to writing, often near a lake where he watched foxes, skunks and turtles while he worked. The rest of the day he attended workshops, lectures by agents and editors, meals with fellow participants, and readings by other writers. “It was incredible to experience a community environment of writers,” he said. “Almost all of the other poets in my group had many more years of writing experience than me. As a result, it forced me to mature and grow very quickly. Their work also inspired me to break through my comfort zone into more challenging topics.”
The experience also reinforced his desire to put to use everything that he learned as an education major. His goal is to someday teach creative writing as a university professor, and he’s preparing his graduate school applications now.
Suranofsky’s work has appeared in previous issues of Baily’s Beads, the award-winning campus and community literary magazine for which he is currently serving as editor-in-chief. He also wrote press releases as an intern in the Communications and Marketing office last spring. Studying writing, he said, has given him a sense of purpose, and the Orion workshop expanded his confidence. “I saw that I had potential and could stand with the other writers present. This gave me the determination to push myself toward writing pieces like the ones that had inspired me. It showed me that writing is the right track for me and that following my passion was the right choice.”
After graduating in December, Suranofsky is applying to Master of Fine Arts programs in poetry.