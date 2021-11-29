DuBOIS — Emily M. Joseph, a member of the Class of 2021 at DuBois Central Catholic High School, is attending Penn State, University Park. Her field of study is undecided.
Joseph is a parishioner of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, DuBois. At Central, she was secretary of Rotary Interact Club and a member of the National Honor Society and Student Council.
She was a member of the school’s softball team. Joseph was a Girl Scout and an altar server at her church. She also studied piano and violin.
Joseph graduated from Central with 22 college credits from Penn State and through the school’s College Within High School Program with Butler County Community College and Advanced Placement Program.
Joseph is the daughter of Dave and Michele Joseph, DuBois.