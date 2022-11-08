ST. MARYS — The Judith Manno Stager Right to Life Fund, administered by the Elk County Community Foundation (ECCF), awarded a grant to Elk County Catholic High School for a recent essay contest held at the school.
Six awards were presented to the winning students. The students were to submit a writing that was based on utilizing the three appeals: logos, pathos and ethos to write a convincing argument that life is a beautiful choice. They ended up with three poems, a short biography, and two fables. The message had to be positive, as per Stager’s desired approach. This is the first annual distribution of funding from this new endowment.
The JMS Right to Life Fund was established by Mrs. Stager with ECCF about a year ago. She had served on the founding board of the Community Foundation and has an interest and passion for the Right To Life (RTL) education. With deep compassion for the vulnerable preborn who cannot defend themselves, the Fund will distribute grants to nonprofits that serve Elk County to educate and advocate for the sanctity and basic value of human life. Grant application purposes include but are not limited to: signs, pamphlets of babies’ development, fetal modes, precious feet pins, bumper stickers, RTL programs and rally busses, essay awards and adoption awareness to protect life from conception.