Several blood drives are scheduled in Clearfield, Jefferson and Clarion counties throughout the month of July:

Clearfield County

  • DuBois YMCA, July 11 from Noon-5:30 p.m.
  • Curwensville Alliance, July 12 from 1-6 p.m. 
  • Parkside Community Center, July 20
  • Clearfield Elks, July 26
  • Masonic Lodge, Coalport, July 31 from 12:30-5:30 p.m.

Jefferson County

  • Brookville Church of God, July 7 from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Punxsutawney VFW, July 7, from Noon-5 p.m.
  • Town hall, Sykesville, July 12 from 1-6 p.m.
  • Cobblestone Hotel and Suites, Punxsutawney, July 21 from Noon-5 p.m.

Clarion County

  • Clarion Mall, July 14, from 1-5:30 p.m.
  • Limestone Volunteer Fire Co., July 25 from 12:30-5:30 p.m.
  • Wyndham, American Red Cross - Clarion, July 31 from Noon-5:30 p.m.

