Several blood drives are scheduled in Clearfield, Jefferson and Clarion counties throughout the month of June:

Clearfield County

  • Comfort Suites/DuBois Country Club, June 8 from Noon-6 p.m.
  • St. Timothy's Catholic Church, Curwensville, June 12 from 1-5:30 p.m.
  • Best Western Conference Center, DuBois, June 29 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • DuBois Mall, June 29, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Jefferson County

  • Brookville Borough Complex, June 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
  • Punxsutawney VFW, June 20 from Noon-6 p.m.
  • Pisgah Presbyterian Church, Corsica, June 22 from Noon-5:30 p.m.

Clarion County

  • Wyndham, Clarion, June 5 from Noon-5:30 p.m.
  • First United Methodist Church, New Bethlehem, June 16 from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Clarion Mall, June 20 from 1-5:30 p.m. 

