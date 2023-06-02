Several blood drives are scheduled in Clearfield, Jefferson and Clarion counties throughout the month of June:
Clearfield County
- Comfort Suites/DuBois Country Club, June 8 from Noon-6 p.m.
- St. Timothy's Catholic Church, Curwensville, June 12 from 1-5:30 p.m.
- Best Western Conference Center, DuBois, June 29 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- DuBois Mall, June 29, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Jefferson County
- Brookville Borough Complex, June 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Punxsutawney VFW, June 20 from Noon-6 p.m.
- Pisgah Presbyterian Church, Corsica, June 22 from Noon-5:30 p.m.
Clarion County
- Wyndham, Clarion, June 5 from Noon-5:30 p.m.
- First United Methodist Church, New Bethlehem, June 16 from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Clarion Mall, June 20 from 1-5:30 p.m.