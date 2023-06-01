PUNXSUTAWNEY — Junior Girl Scouts from Troop #46777 recently earned their Bronze Award while collecting and providing 30 care packages for children impacted by domestic violence in the local area.
Scout Leader, Leslie Geist, explained the Bronze Award (third highest award in Girl Scouts of the USA) involves junior girl scouts (grades 4 or 5) selecting a team project to make a difference in their community. They work as a team to create a plan of action, spread the word and involve others, and work together to make a positive impact in the community.
Geist stated, “They knew they wanted to help other kids. Their project evolved into collecting blankets, coloring books, crayons, books, and stuffed animals. Then using proceeds from their cookie sales, they purchased and decorated pillow cases to place each care package into, before donating to the Crossroads Project for domestic violence.”
“We are so proud that these young girl scouts thought of children in need and wanted to offer encouragement and comfort to children impacted by domestic violence,” stated Suella Himes, Crossroads Director. The Scouts’ care packages bring smiles, comfort knowing others care, and provide something that is their very own for the children in shelter,” added Himes.
“The girls were excited to know their care packages would go to kids who needed it the most,” added Geist.
The Crossroads Project provides free and confidential services to victims of domestic violence including: 30-day emergency shelter; safety planning, information and referrals; legal advocacy; and a 24-hour domestic violence hotline.
“Crossroads congratulates the Junior Girl Scouts for earning the Bronze Award and challenges the community to carry-on the Scouts example of making a difference in your community,” concluded Himes.
Other leaders include Kira Elbel and Cheri Barenchik.
For more information about domestic violence and services available, please contact Community Action, Inc.’s Crossroads Project at 1-800-598-3998 or dvcontact@jccap.org.