Junior Girl Scouts from Troop # 46777 created 30 care packages for children impacted by domestic violence while earning their Bronze Award, the third highest award in Girl Scouts of the USA. Delivering the care packages are: Lydia Geist, Serena Elbel, Jaysa Barenchik, Bailey Schneider, Isabella Valkosky, Danielle Davis, Abigail Richards, and Anna Bishop. Missing from the photo is Bailey Griffith.