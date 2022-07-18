PUNXSUTAWNEY — Diane Justice, assistant property manager for Jefferson County Housing Authority (JCHA), recently completed 32 hours of online training through Nan McKay and received her Property Manager certification.
The training was intensive, including such topics as HUD’s requirements for fair housing, basic public housing program information, factors of eligibility, tenant selection and wait list management, rent calculation, the occupancy cycle, resident relations strategies, managing a budget, as well as other topics. The exam consisted of 120 questions with a minimum score of 70 percent needed to obtain the certification.
Justice is the JCHA Assistant Property manager for sites in Punxsutawney. She joined the JCHA team in June 2021, as a management aide. Since that time, she has been promoted to Assistant Property manager. She graduated from Clarion University of Pennsylvania. Justice has many years’ experience in the human services field, specifically with mental health. She will always describe herself as a work in progress and is continually learning new and exciting things about her position with JHCA.
When she’s not working, Justice loves spending time with her family and especially her three grandchildren.
“JCHA continuously strives to offer our employees as much training as we can to have our employees as well equipped as possible to perform their jobs. We are proud of Diane’s accomplishment, and of her continuing her journey here at JCHA,” said Executive Director Deb Shook.