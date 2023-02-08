KERSEY — Women Empowering Women is proud to have Kane Mayor Brandy Schimp presenting “Raise Your Voice: How to be Heard in the Boardroom and Beyond” at the 2023 Women on the Rise Education and Networking Event in Kersey on March 8.
“Having your voice heard in the workplace, in the boardroom, and beyond those doors can be challenging,” said Shanda Kelsch, president of Women Empowering Women Personal and Professional Development. “Knowing how to use your voice effectively and efficiently to get your message heard is an acquired skill. Brandy will share with us the lessons that she has learned in life, business, and politics that have helped her to climb the ladder to success. We are thrilled to have Brandy Schimp as part of our team.”
Born and raised in Kane and graduate of Kane High School’s Class of 2002, Schimp went on to IUP to obtain a BS in Marketing in 2006. She is currently serving the first year of her 2nd term as mayor and owns and manages Moose Ventures LLC, a commercial and residential rental company. Schimp is active on several boards and organizations, including Northwest Bank Advisory Board, Association of Mayors of the Boroughs of PA Executive Board, and Kane Children’s Museum. She currently lives in the borough with her husband and three young children, and enjoys outdoor recreation with her family and friends.
The Women Empowering Women: Women on the Rise Education and Networking Event is on March 8, 2023 from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm at the Red Fern in Kersey. Doors open at 8:45 am.
Seating is limited. Tickets are $38 and can be purchased online only until Feb. 18 at www.womenempoweringwomen.life.