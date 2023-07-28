WILCOX — Elk State Park will host a Kayak Float at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6 and Sunday, Aug. 13.
Meet the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) staff at the Instanter Boat Launch at Elk State Park, and learn the basics of kayaking and water safety before going out for a paddle on the East Branch Clarion River lake.
Participants should bring along water, snacks or sunblock they may need. They must be 12 years of age, and minors must be accompanied by an adult. Kayaks, paddles and PDFs will be provided free of charge.
Register by contacting the park office at 814-778-5467.