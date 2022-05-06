BENEZETTE — The Keystone Elk Country Alliance (KECA) has announced its 2023 Calendar and Photo Contest is underway.
The KECA Calendar and Photo Contest started in 2021 and was met with overwhelming response. Between the Photo Contest and the 2022 KECA Raffle Calendar sales, the organization was able to raise almost $50,000 that went right back on the ground in Pennsylvania’s elk country.
KECA is kicking off its second annual Photo Contest, and working to build the 2023 KECA Raffle Calendar, which will be available starting at the Elk Expo in August. The calendar will be packed full of beautiful photos and will feature 25 different prize and cash raffle drawings.
From now until May 31st, the public can submit and vote for their favorite elk country images. The photo with the most votes will be featured on the front cover of the calendar, as well as on their own bottle of wine from Benezette Wines. Twelve other winners from the winter, spring, summer and fall categories will also be selected to fill the pages of the calendar. Winners will receive a copy of the calendar, as well as a KECA prize pack.
Photos can be submitted through www.ExperienceElkCountry.com through the Fundraising tab and under “Photo Contest & Calendar Raffle.” There is a donation of $20 per photo submitted, and supporters can submit a photo in each category if they desire. People can also vote o their favorite photos as well.