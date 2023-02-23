DuBOIS — Kindergarten registration at DuBois Christian Schools will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, March 3 at the school located at 197 Eastern Ave., DuBois.
Please call 814-371-7395 to set up an appointment or ask for details.
Updated: February 23, 2023 @ 10:59 am
