Kinzua Bridge State Park will offer a variety of programs in the month of July.
Saturday, July 1
Don’t Go Extinct Escape Room from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Escape the dangers of extinction by solving puzzles while learning about Pennsylvania animals and understanding the importance of endangered species. Register at the front desk.
History of the Bridge at noon
This is a short program featuring the history of that fine old structure “The Kinzua Bridge.” Meet along the walkway.
Sunday, July 2
Archery at noon
Practice archery skills in a safe and fun environment. Staff will cover the necessary safety procedures of shooting a bow, as well as the technical skills involved in hitting a target. Target and bows are provided.
Monday, July 3
Fantastic Flora at noon
Explore the park while looking for interesting plant life. This will be an easy walk looking at the many plants. The park naturalist will be along to point out some of the interesting aspects of the plants along the way.
Tuesday, July 4
Happy Birthday USA –Veterans Tribute at noon
Friday, July 7
DiscoverE –Hide and Seekers from 9-11 a.m.
Young learners are invited to go on an adventure into the world of plants and flowers. Pre-registration is required.
Saturday, July 8
Don’t Go Extinct Escape Room from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Escape the dangers of extinction by solving puzzles while learning about Pennsylvania animals, and understanding the importance of endangered species. Register at the front desk.
Monday, July 10
DiscoverE –Outdoor Explorers from 9-11 a.m.
This camp will focus on wildlife that are members of the deer family. Through hands on activities and guided walk, youth will learn more about members of the deer family that call Pennsylvania home. Pre-registration is required.
Tuesday, July 11
DiscoverE –Penn’s Adventurers from 9 a.m. to noon
Begin an engineering experience at Kinzua Bridge State Park. Through hands-on activities and games, youth will discover what the “engineering design process is all about. Register by calling the park at 814-778-5467.
Saturday, July 22
Anniversary Day at 2 p.m.
Visit the park to learn about all the anniversaries happening this year. Guest speakers will attend. There will be a moment of silence at 3 p.m. to commemorate the fall of part of the bridge that day 20 years ago. Celebrate the 60th anniversary of Kinzua Bridge as a state park.